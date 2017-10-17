Police arrest man convicted of sex crimes involving kids after alleged parole breach
Stephane Voukirakis is seen in this undated photo. (Toronto police handout)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 8:34AM EDT
TORONTO - Ontario Provincial Police say a man convicted of sex crimes involving children who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Toronto.
They say the man was found and arrested without incident by Toronto police on Monday.
OPP say Stephane Voukirakis is currently bound by a long term supervision order until 2025 and is alleged to have breached his parole.
They say Voukirakis served a sentence of five years for invitation to sexual touching, possession of child pornography and luring a child under the age of 16.