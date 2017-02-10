

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 39-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a parking enforcement officer in The Annex last week.

Police say the officer was about to place a ticket on the windshield of a vehicle on Bedford Road near Bloor Street at around 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 6 when she was approached by a suspect.

The suspect, who owned the vehicle being ticketed, is alleged to have then assaulted the officer, causing her to fall to the ground.

A pedestrian then came to the aid of the officer and police were called.

The officer did not suffer any injuries in the attack, according to police.

Idriss Hagi Abdullahi, 39, of Toronto, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.