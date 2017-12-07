

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 32-year-old man who allegedly posed as a York Regional Police officer and asked people he befriended on social media for cash has been arrested.

Police say that they began an investigation on Nov. 17 after first receiving reports about a man posing as a YRP officer online.

Police say that investigators subsequently determined that a suspect was posting images of police equipment and paraphernalia as well as pictures of himself in a YRP uniform to social media.

The suspect was eventually identified and on Wednesday he was arrested in Toronto.

Police say that investigators in turn executed a search warrant at his Scarborough residence, during which they seized items that were “consistent with his impersonation of a police officer.”

DI (Jason) Yu has been charged with two counts of impersonating a peace officer.

Police say that they believe there could be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

As a result, police are releasing an image that they say the accused sent to people on social media.