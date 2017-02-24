

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have ¬made an arrest in a failed bank robbery at the Jane Finch Mall, just one week after releasing surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case.

The suspect allegedly entered a bank inside the mall at around 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 3 and handed a teller a note demanding a specific quantity of cash.

The suspect did not obtain any money and subsequently demanded his note back before fleeing the scene.

Police subsequently released surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case on Feb. 15.

The images were taken from cameras on the Finch Avenue bus, which police said the suspect got onto following the robbery attempt.

Kirk Stephenson, 25, of Toronto, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of robbery.

The second charge relates to a robbery at a Money Mart in the Tapscott Road and Neilson Road area on Dec. 15.

In that incident, police say a suspect produced a note demanding cash but fled the scene without obtaining anything.