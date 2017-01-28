

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in the city’s O’Connor-Parkvview neighbourhood in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police say a suspect entered an Esso gas station on St. Clair Avenue near O’Connor Drive at around 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Once inside, police allege the suspect approached the counter as if to pay for an item and then produced a large kitchen knife and made a demand for money.

An employee then handed the suspect an unspecified sum of cash,

Police say investigators subsequently identified the suspect upon viewing surveillance camera footage from a nearby building.

Trey Tynes-Dempsey, 18, of Toronto, was then arrested on Thursday following the execution of a search warrant at his home.

Tynes-Dempsey is charged with robbery with a weapon and weapons dangerous.