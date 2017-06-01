

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The third suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at a Mississauga high school on Wednesday has been apprehended, Peel Regional Police say.

At around 11 a.m. Wednesday, an altercation broke out between four male students inside a classroom at St. Francis Xavier Secondary School.

During the incident, investigators say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed.

The victim was taken to a Toronto hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two 16-year-old males were arrested at the school following the incident but police said Wednesday that the third suspect had fled the area.

Police confirmed Thursday morning that the outstanding suspect was located and arrested.

The names of the suspects cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).