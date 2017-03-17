

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two teenage suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a stabbing outside Fairview Mall in North York.

Police say that an 18-year-old victim was exiting the mall at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday when he was approached by four boys.

At that point, police allege that one of the boys started a verbal altercation with the victim which escalated into physical fight.

The victim was then stabbed twice during the course of that fight. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say that two suspects, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

The 17-year-old is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

The 14-year-old is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

Police are not identifying either suspect due to the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

It is not clear whether police are seeking any additional suspects in connection with the stabbing.