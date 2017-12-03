Police ask public for help identifying woman struck by vehicle in Dorset Park
Police have released photos of a woman struck by a vehicle in Dorset Park on Friday night. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 3, 2017 9:10AM EST
Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman struck by a vehicle in Dorset Park on Friday night.
The collision occurred at around 11:30 p.m. near Birchmount Road and Merryfield Drive.
Police say a woman in her 60s was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street.
She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have now released photos of the woman in hopes that a member of the public will be able to identify her.
She has been described as approximately 60 years old with a medium build and black, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black winter jacket with a hood, a grey hooded sweater, black tights, and beige Uggs.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact police.