

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman struck by a vehicle in Dorset Park on Friday night.

The collision occurred at around 11:30 p.m. near Birchmount Road and Merryfield Drive.

Police say a woman in her 60s was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have now released photos of the woman in hopes that a member of the public will be able to identify her.

She has been described as approximately 60 years old with a medium build and black, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black winter jacket with a hood, a grey hooded sweater, black tights, and beige Uggs.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact police.