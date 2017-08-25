

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they have assembled a “dedicated team” to search for a 24-year-old man who escaped from custody at a North York courthouse earlier this week.

The search for Jumar Lennon has been ongoing since he reportedly escaped from custody at the Finch Avenue courthouse at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Viewer video obtained by CP24 on Thursday shows a man – confirmed by police to be Lennon – running and being followed by two court officers along Finch Avenue West near the courthouse following the escape.

Police have said that they believe Lennon was subsequently involved in a “violent” robbery at a store in the area of Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27 just before midnight on Wednesday.

Police have not disclosed what store was robbed or what items were taken but have said that one of the store’s employees was the victim of a “violent assault.”

Lennon is described as approximately five-foot-eight and about 140 pounds. Police say he has brown eyes, a short, black afro hairstyle, a small chin beard and a moustache.

It is not known what Lennon was initially in custody for.