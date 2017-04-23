

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Homicide investigators were interviewing a man and woman “believed to be responsible” for the death of a toddler whose body was found outside a Edmonton church, police said Sunday.

A 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday evening, and police say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

“No charges have been officially laid at this time,” police said Sunday in a release.

Investigators have said they believe the boy was left near the Good Shepherd Anglican Church on Tuesday morning, three days before his body was found on Friday by a passerby.

No information has been released about the relationship between the two people in custody and the little boy, who police have not identified but have estimated was about 20 months old.

Police said they expected to release more information after charges have been laid and an autopsy scheduled for Monday is completed.

The mystery has left many people in Edmonton asking a perplexing question.

Where are the parents?

“Wouldn't the parents notice he was gone and wonder, where was he?” asked Donna Miller, who passed through Good Shepherd Anglican Church's parking lot Saturday on the way to catch a bus at the transit terminal next door.

It was the same thing many of the people coming and going from a bake sale and lunch inside the church wondered as they passed a small collection of flowers and toys that have been left at the scene.

“My heart just really aches to think of this thing happening,” said Merryman Porter, who attended Saturday's bake sale in the church.

One woman, after laying flowers next to the teddy bear on Saturday, hugged another woman she'd arrived with.

Investigators had issued a plea, retweeted by Premier Rachel Notley, for information on the child's identity but police said late Saturday that they were no longer seeking tips from the public.