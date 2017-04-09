

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say they believe the same suspects are responsible for two attempted car-jacking incidents in the city this morning.

The first incident occurred in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard, near Ellesmere Road, at around 7:30 a.m.

Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 Sunday afternoon that two suspects approached a woman, produced a black handgun, ordered her out of her car and threatened to shoot her.

When she got out, police say the suspects were unable to get away in the vehicle.

They fled the area on foot and got into a white van, Hopkinson said.

A half an hour later, a second attempted car-jacking was reported near Wilson Avenue and Tippet Road, in the area of Allen Road.

Once again, police say the suspects were unsuccessful in stealing the vehicle.

Police say both incidents occurred near coffee shops and in both cases, the suspect threatened to shoot the female drivers.

“We believe these are the same suspects that are responsible in both incidents. They are violent. They are armed with handguns. We believe them to be dangerous," Hopkinson said.

"We are just reaching out to the public because we have some concerns if this behaviour keeps up, we’re fearful that someone may be hurt."

According to investigators, the suspect descriptions are similar in both cases.

The suspects have been described as black males between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and are approximately six-feet tall with a slim build.

One suspect was seen wearing a black jacket and a red shirt and the second suspect was reportedly wearing a grey jacket.

"Our officers are scouring the area, trying to find video," Hopkinson said. "Maybe there might be people that witnessed the incident or were driving in the area that have dash cam videos. We would really appreciate them contacting Toronto police."