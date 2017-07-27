

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Services Board will privately consider an internal report on the severe beating meted out to a 19-year-old Whitby boy last year, allegedly at the hands of an off-duty Toronto police constable.

Dafonte Miller was walking to a friend’s house in the early hours of Dec. 28, 2016 in Whitby when two men standing inside a garage of a nearby home confronted him and his friends.

Miller’s lawyer, Julian Falconer, said that one of the men identified himself as a police officer and when Miller declined to answer his questions, the officer and another man, later identified as the officer’s brother, chased Miller.

The pair allegedly beat Miller severely, damaging his eye so badly it will eventually have to be removed.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The SIU was not initially notified about the incident but began an investigation in April, after they were contacted by Falconer.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he had “unanswered questions” about the case after reading the internal investigation report, prepared by professional standards unit officers at Toronto police, and “that is a concern to me.”

The board members will discuss the report in-camera prior to the 1 p.m. start of the public portion of their meeting.