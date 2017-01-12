

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A boy has been rushed to hospital after police say they believe he fell from the sixth-floor of a high-rise building in North York this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to a building on Fountainhead Road, in the area of Finch Avenue and Sentinel Road, at around 5:35 a.m. Thursday for reports of an injured person.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, police say a 12-year-old boy was located on the ground next to a high-rise apartment building.

"It was determined that he possibly fell from a balcony on the sixth floor," Sgt. Steven Tedford told reporters at the scene.

The boy was rushed to SickKids Hospital with serious injuries, paramedics said.

"Obviously falling from six floors is very serious. At this point, when officers arrived, he was conscious and breathing... I’m unsure as to what injuries he has at this point," Tedford added.

The superintendent of the building told CP24 that a second-floor tenant was the first one to discover that the boy had fallen when they heard the child crying outside.

The building manager said when he went to check it out, he discovered the child on the ground in front of a unit.

“We could not leave the boy there so I called 9-1-1 and asked for medical assistance right away,” he said.

The boy, according to the superintendent, has lived in the building with his family for about five years.

Tedford said the child is lucky temperatures have been mild and the ground was soft.

“Because the ground has been thawed out due to the rain and the warm weather that we’ve had, that was a contributing factor in hopefully saving this young person’s life,” he said.

"Had it been frozen, I think it would have been a lot more serious injuries than what’s occurred today.”

Tedford told reporters it is too early to tell what caused the boy to fall but noted that it appears to be accidental.

"At this point, our investigation leads us to believe that this was a misadventure," he said.

"Our next step is forensic identification services will attend, take photographs of the scene and just make sure that all is investigated thorough and properly."

The child's parents have been located and were headed to the hospital Thursday morning.