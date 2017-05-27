

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police in York Region say they have been called to three separate incidents over the last several weeks involving groups of people attempting to climb construction cranes, perhaps in the wake of a highly-publicized crane climbing incident in downtown Toronto last month.

At 4 a.m. in the Town of Stouffville on Saturday, a fire captain told CP24 that they were called to a construction site in the town for reports of several people climbing a construction crane.

Firefighters said they assisted one male who was climbing down the crane and no one was injured in the incident.

York Regional Police say that the Stouffville encounter is the third call they’ve had for crane climbing in the past several weeks.

Two involved groups of people under the age of 18, the other involved adults. Officers wish to remind the public that climbing cranes is both dangerous and illegal.

Last month, 23-year-old Marisa Lazo allegedly scaled a construction crane near Yonge and Wellesley streets. A police officer and a firefighter were forced to climb up to retrieve her.

The incident captivated the city for a whole morning.

She was charged with six counts of mischief by interfering with property.