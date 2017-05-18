

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- Police say a man and woman from Innisfil, Ont., are facing charges after allegedly being caught with stolen goods twice on the same afternoon.

They say officers responding to a report of a man and a woman stealing alcohol from a Barrie, Ont., LCBO caught up with the pair a block away at a library.

Investigators say they recovered $256 worth of alcohol, which was returned to the LCBO, while the man and woman were charged with theft under $5,000 and released.

A short time later, as the arresting officer was completing his report in a grocery store parking lot, he received a call for a man and woman fleeing from security at the store.

Police say the officer saw the same pair running across the parking lot -- both were arrested and $527 worth of meat was recovered.

A 27-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man each face two counts of theft under $5,000.