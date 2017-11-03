

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have laid charges against the driver of a pickup truck following a crash that claimed the life of a cyclist in Parkdale earlier this month.

Police say that the suspect was travelling southbound on Cowan Avenue on the morning of Oct. 18 when he entered the intersection with King Street West and collided with a westbound streetcar.

Following the initial collision the truck struck 39-year—old cyclist David Delos Santos, who was cycling home after dropping off his eight-year-old daughter at school.

Santos was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In a news release issued on Friday morning, police confirmed that the driver of the pickup truck has been charged with careless driving and starting from a stopped position not in safety.

Both charges are under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police have not identified the driver.