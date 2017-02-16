

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is facing half a dozen charges after police say a woman was sexually assaulted and forcibly confined in Scarborough last month.

According to police, sometime between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, a 38-year-old woman met a man in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets.

The woman, investigators say, got into a black SUV and was taken to a location in the area of Danforth and Birchmount roads.

At some point during her interaction with the man, police allege the woman was sexually assaulted, forcibly confined and threatened by the man.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the case on Feb. 14.

Police say 41-year-old Martin Oliver, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, threatening death, assault, possession of a weapon and escaping lawful custody.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).