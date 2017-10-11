

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Charges have been laid after York Regional Police say a woman suffered “permanent physical injuries” during a street robbery in Vaughan last year.

According to police, at around 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 16, a 23-year-old woman was waiting for a bus in the area of Weston Road and Steeles Avenue when she was approached by a man.

Investigators say the man robbed the woman and struck her over the head multiple times with an unknown weapon.

The woman, police say, was permanently injured as a result of the assault. Police have not disclosed what items, if any, were stolen.

On Wednesday, almost one year after the attack, police say charges have been laid in the case.

A suspect, identified by investigators as 40-year-old Toronto resident Pierre Sevigny, is facing one count of robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Sevigny is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Oct. 13.

Police would not provide any further details about what investigative steps led to charges being laid, saying only that "the evidence is now before the courts."