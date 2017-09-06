

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham police are commending a 33-year-old Pickering man for chasing and tackling an armed suspect who allegedly tried to rob a gas station on Tuesday night.

According to police, a masked suspect entered the Global gas station on Kingston Road in Pickering at around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the gas station attendant.

The suspect, police say, demanded money and after receiving some cash, ran westbound through the parking lot.

A 33-year-old witness told police that he chose to chase the robbery suspect because he believed the robber was carrying a pellet gun and not a real firearm.

Police allege that when the suspect realized he was being pursued by the witness, he turned around suddenly and pointed the gun at him.

The witness, police say, then wrestled the robber to the ground and held him there until police arrived.

The suspect, who has been identified as 24-year-old Oshawa resident Richard Poliquin, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, wearing a disguise with intent, weapons dangerous, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, and breaching probation.

Police say they plan to nominate the citizen who apprehended the suspect for a Durham Regional Police Citizen’s Award for his “bravery and quick action.”

Durham police were quick to add that the police service “strongly advises” citizens not to engage armed suspects.

While the weapon that was allegedly used in the robbery was a pellet gun, police noted that it appeared to be a real handgun.