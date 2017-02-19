Police concerned for safety of missing man last seen in Scarborough
Andre Carter is seen in this undated photo released by Toronto police.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 1:42PM EST
Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing man last seen in Scarborough on Saturday morning.
According to police, 21-year-old Andre Carter was disappeared from the area of Port Union Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 11 a.m.
The man is described as approximately six-foot, 180 pounds and has a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing black shoes, shiny black windbreaker pants with red stripes on the sides and a black zip-up sweater with white stripes on the sleeves.
Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).