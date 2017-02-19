

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing man last seen in Scarborough on Saturday morning.

According to police, 21-year-old Andre Carter was disappeared from the area of Port Union Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 11 a.m.

The man is described as approximately six-foot, 180 pounds and has a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing black shoes, shiny black windbreaker pants with red stripes on the sides and a black zip-up sweater with white stripes on the sleeves.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).