

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police are continuing to investigate a daylight shooting in Mississauga that left a 25-year-old man dead.

According to investigators, several gunshots were heard on the residential street of Bishopstoke Lane, located near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road, at around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified by police but a family friend told CP24 that the man was engaged to be married.

The victim was described as a “very kind-hearted person” who could “make anybody laugh.”

Police have not released any information on possible suspects and are asking members of the public to come forward with information about the homicide.

Reports from the scene indicated that the man may have been killed in a drive-by shooting but police could not confirm that detail Monday night.

No other injuries were reported.