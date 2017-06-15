

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police executed a number of search warrants across the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday morning as part of a year-long investigation into the ‘Driftwood Crips’ street gang.

Det. Sgt. Brett Nicol says that a number of people were arrested during the course of the raids. He said that police are alleging that the ‘Driftwood Crips’ are operating as a “criminal organization with cells that have infiltrated various communities across Ontario” and into Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

“Our goal through these arrests and the prosecution of the parties involved in this criminal network is to be able to alleviate the threat of violence that has impacted these communities,” Nicol said in a video posted to YouTube on Thursday.

The investigation into the gang was dubbed ‘Project Kronic.’

It was led by the Toronto Police Service Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force with support from the York Regional Police Organized Crime Bureau, the Ontario Provincial Police Weapons Enforcement Unit and the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

Police are expected to provide further details during a 12 p.m. news conference.