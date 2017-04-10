

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A vehicle previously wanted in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old pregnant woman in Pickering on Friday night has been located by police.

At around 9:45 p.m. Friday, 27-year-old Arianna Goberdhan was found dead in a home on Winville Road near Brock and Taunton roads.

Police say Goberdhan, who was nine months pregnant, was located with obvious signs of trauma after police received a call for a “domestic disturbance." Goberdhan’s unborn child did not survive.

The woman’s 25-year-old husband, Nicholas Tyler Baig, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Saturday night.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said there were searching for the vehicle Baig was last seen operating-- a 2015 black Infiniti with the licence plate BXBP 480.

An Infiniti with that licence plate number was towed by police from an address on Lee Avenue in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood on Monday morning.

Baig made a brief court appearance on Sunday morning and the case is expected to return to an Oshawa courtroom on April 13 at 10 a.m.