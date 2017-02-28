

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The gunman who shot and killed a 33-year-old pregnant woman in Jamestown last May will also face charges in the death of her baby, Toronto police announced Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday morning, Det. –Sgt. Mike Carbone appealed for new information in the case, adding that investigators have not yet identified any suspects in deadly shooting.

Bobb, who was five months pregnant at the time of the shooting, was hit by gunfire on the night of May 15 while sitting in the back seat of a vehicle in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Jamestown Crescent.

She and three others were driving home from a basketball ball game and were in the Jamestown neighbourhood to drop off one of the passengers when a suspect began shooting at their vehicle.

Bobb, who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, was struck by gunfire and was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Her baby, who family members named Kyrie, was delivered via emergency C-section but died on June 15, one month after the shooting.

“As a result of the continuing investigation and based on information available to us at this time, if the offender or offenders are identified and arrested, they would also be charged in the homicide of baby Kyrie,” Carbone said.

“I’m appealing to anyone who was any information with respect to both of these homicides to report it and contact us at the homicide squad.”

The detective said that police are now confident that Bobb was not targeted in the shooting.

“I can’t say specifically if it was any of the individuals in the car that were targeted,” Carbone added.

“I think I did say before it may have just been the movements of this vehicle … that could have drawn attention to the offenders with respect to the shooting.”

Carbone said prior to the shooting, the driver of the vehicle Bobb was travelling in made a U-Turn in front of an apartment complex near Jamestown Crescent.

“It may have been something the offender had seen that prompted them to start shooting at the vehicle,” Carbone said.

“The U-Turn in front of the Jamestown complex could have drawn the attention of the offender as being some type of threat to them.”