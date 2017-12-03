Police have identified woman struck by vehicle in Dorset Park
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 3, 2017 9:10AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 3, 2017 1:32PM EST
Police say they have identified a woman struck by a vehicle in Dorset Park on Friday night.
The collision occurred at around 11:30 p.m. near Birchmount Road and Merryfield Drive.
Police say a woman in her 60s was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street.
She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators released photos of the woman on Sunday in hopes that a member of the public would be able to identify her and on Sunday afternoon, police said she has been identified.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.