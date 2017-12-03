

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they have identified a woman struck by a vehicle in Dorset Park on Friday night.

The collision occurred at around 11:30 p.m. near Birchmount Road and Merryfield Drive.

Police say a woman in her 60s was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators released photos of the woman on Sunday in hopes that a member of the public would be able to identify her and on Sunday afternoon, police said she has been identified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.