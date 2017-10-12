

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto Police headquarters has been placed under a hold and secure order after a suspicious package was located near the main entrance to the building.

The package was first found at around 1:15 p.m.

Police spokesperson Meaghan Gray tells CP24 that members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive (CBRNE) response team are currently on scene.

“Right now we are all still hard at work inside headquarters but he exterior doors have been locked so nobody can come in or out,” Gray said. “It is still very much an active investigation.”

Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect who they believe left the package outside headquarters and are asking anyone who may recognize the person to come forward.

It is not immediately clear when the hold and secure at police headquarters may be lifted.

Police have closed College Street between Bay and Yonge streets as part of the investigation.