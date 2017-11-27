

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police have identified a 22-year-old man killed in a head-on crash near Schomberg on Monday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a dump truck and minivan collided on Highway 9 between 11th Concession and 12th Concession at around 11 a.m.

The male driver of the minivan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was airlifted to hospital but later died. He was later identified by police as Joshua D’Archi of Belwood, Ont.

The driver of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads were closed in the area as OPP’s collision reconstruction team was on scene looking into the cause of the deadly crash but they have since reopened.