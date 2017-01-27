Police ID inmate killed in fight at Toronto South Detention Centre
The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 6:50AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 27, 2017 3:52PM EST
A 41-year-old man is dead after a fight between two inmates at the Toronto South Detention Centre on Thursday, police say.
Officers were first called to the jail on Horner Avenue near Kipling Avenue at around 6:25 p.m.
Police say the victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
He was identified by police as Toronto resident Victor Ogundipe on Friday afternoon.
Police say that a male suspect remains in custody at the Toronto South Detention Centre.
Twenty-two-year-old Jalani Hibbert, of Toronto, is charged with second-degree murder.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.