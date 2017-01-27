

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 41-year-old man is dead after a fight between two inmates at the Toronto South Detention Centre on Thursday, police say.

Officers were first called to the jail on Horner Avenue near Kipling Avenue at around 6:25 p.m.

Police say the victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He was identified by police as Toronto resident Victor Ogundipe on Friday afternoon.

Police say that a male suspect remains in custody at the Toronto South Detention Centre.

Twenty-two-year-old Jalani Hibbert, of Toronto, is charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.