

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton police have identified a 46-year-old man who was found dead inside a vehicle in Oakville on Sunday night.

Police were called to the area of North Park Boulevard and Sawmill Street at around 7 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, one male was found dead in a parked vehicle.

Police confirmed Monday that the victim suffered a gunshot wound and investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

The victim has been identified as Dean Costanza. Police said Constanza was known to police and therefore believe this was a targeted shooting.

Halton police’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation and officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance footage.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects and no arrests have been made.