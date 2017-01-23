

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man shot in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood this morning has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

According to investigators, at around 1 a.m., three people were travelling in a vehicle heading southbound on Islington Avenue, near Steeles Avenue, when another vehicle came up beside the car and opened fire.

One of the three occupants of the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre.

The victim, identified by police Monday evening as 24-year-old Dylan Gill, of Toronto, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

"We are still very early in the investigation and we are looking to speak to any other witnesses who may have seen this shooting," Toronto police Det.-Sgt. Mike Carbone told CP24 Monday morning.

"We know he had been to several other places prior to the shooting occurring and we’re asking that if anybody had any contact with this person to have them call us at the homicide squad."

Carbone said at this point, investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

"Being such an early part of the investigation, we are certainly looking into other options as well. However, we believe at this point it was targeted," he said.

"We still have a lot of work to do... We have to talk to some of the members here at 31 Division. We have a lot of information to go through."

Investigators are searching for a suspect vehicle but a description has not been released.

Members of the Forensic Identification Services unit were on scene processing the area this morning.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and searching for anyone who may have dash camera video of the incident.

"Islington has a lot of commercial areas with surveillance videos. If they happen to point out toward Islington Avenue, I would ask them to contact as well," Carbone said.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Islington Avenue were closed between Ayr Crescent and Duncanwoods Drive for the police investigation but those lanes have since reopened.