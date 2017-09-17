Police ID man shot and killed in Regent Park
Police have released this photo of Everone Paul Mitchell, 54, who was shot and killed in Regent Park on Saturday. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 17, 2017 2:20PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 17, 2017 2:22PM EDT
Toronto police say a man shot and killed in Regent Park early Saturday morning has now been identified as 54-year-old Everone Paul Mitchell.
The shooting occurred in the area of Gerrard Street East and River Street shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Det. Jeff Taveres said Mitchell was visiting a housing complex in the area and was standing with a group of people when at least one suspect approached the group and opened fire.
Mitchell was critically wounded in the shooting and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 57-year-old man was also injured and was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Police say a suspect was seen fleeing the area on Gerrard Street.
Taveres said the gunmen’s behaviour in the moments leading up to the shooting suggest it was a targeted attack.
Police have not said why Mitchell may have been singled out.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the homicide unit.