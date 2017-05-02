

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have identified a man who died in hospital on Sunday after showing up at a gas station in Hamilton covered in blood earlier that week.

On Friday., Apr. 28, a man in his 30s pulled into a Pioneer Gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said the man was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was covered in blood. He was able to flag down a passing motorist who dialed 911.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on April 30 and his death is being treated as a homicide.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 33-year-old Hayder Qasim-Rushid of Mississauga.

Acting Det. Sgt. Dave Oleniuk said that the cause of death was a stab wound to the neck.

Investigators say Qasim-Rushid was not known to police.

His death is Hamilton’s second homicide of the year.