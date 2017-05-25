

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man who died in hospital Monday night after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Riverdale has been identified by police.

Just before midnight, Toronto police said they were flagged down by a driver seeking their help in the area of Logan Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

A 24-year-old man was found as a passenger in the vehicle, suffering from several gunshot wounds to his chest. He was rushed to hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Before he died, investigators said he informed them of a second scene where a woman was injured.

Police headed to a home on Cavell Avenue, near Pape and Danforth avenues and found a woman inside without vital signs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said there is evidence that a firearm was discharged inside the home, but they will not comment on the woman’s cause of death.

The slain man was identified by police on Thursday as Abdiqani Abshir of Toronto.

The woman’s identity was not released; an investigation into her death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).