

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have identified an outstanding suspect in an attempted murder investigation in the city’s Weston nieghbourhood back in October.

Police say a man was in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue area just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 2 when he got into some sort of verbal altercation with the suspect.

Police allege that the suspect then stabbed the victim repeatedly before casually walking away from the scene.

The victim was transferred to hospital with unknown injuries.

Corey Stephens, 29, is wanted on six charges, including attempted murder and robbery with a weapon.

Police are urging anyone with information about Stephens’s whereabouts to come forweard and speak with investigators.