Police ID outstanding suspect in attempted murder in west end
Corey Stephens, 29, is shown in this handout photo. Stephens is wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 12:26PM EST
Police have identified an outstanding suspect in an attempted murder investigation in the city’s Weston nieghbourhood back in October.
Police say a man was in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue area just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 2 when he got into some sort of verbal altercation with the suspect.
Police allege that the suspect then stabbed the victim repeatedly before casually walking away from the scene.
The victim was transferred to hospital with unknown injuries.
Corey Stephens, 29, is wanted on six charges, including attempted murder and robbery with a weapon.
Police are urging anyone with information about Stephens’s whereabouts to come forweard and speak with investigators.