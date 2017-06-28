

Codi Wilson And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man who led police from Toronto on a 110-kilometre chase to Orillia was allegedly involved in a crime spree that involved shooting at his brother, several violent carjackings and two gunfights with police.

Toronto police Insp. Colin Greenaway said that police were first alerted to trouble at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, when the suspect allegedly fired a gunshot at his brother in a residence in the area of Herzberg Gardens, a housing development south of York University.

He told CP24 that three hours later, the same suspect allegedly attempted to steal a parked vehicle that was left running at 1280 Finch Avenue West.

The same suspect then reportedly approached another occupied vehicle at 6:15 a.m. near 150 Norfinch Drive and tried to steal it, but the driver resisted. Greenaway said the site of this attempted carjacking was only 300 metres from the entrance to Toronto police 31 Division.

At about 6:40 a.m., officers were called to a parking lot in the area of 160 Norfinch Drive, south of Steeles Avenue, for a reported shooting.

Greenaway said the suspect allegedly shot a woman as she sat in the driver’s seat of a silver Honda Civic. He then took the vehicle and sped away.

The female victim was taken to hospital in serious condition. Greenaway said the woman was sitting in the car with her sister, both of whom were preparing to depart for work, when the suspect approached and she was shot..

About 100 metres from the scene of the shooting, Greenaway said two plainclothes police detectives came into contact with the suspect, who had pulled the car over to the side of the road.

At this point, Greenaway said the suspect allegedly fired gunshots at the detectives, who did not return fire. The suspect then sped away, heading toward Highway 400 northbound.

A number of different police vehicles, including one containing Greenaway, followed the suspect onto the highway, conducting what Greenaway characterized as a “tactical following,” with a slower tempo than a full-on highway pursuit.

“It was not really a pursuit,” Greenaway said. “Everyone pulled over to the right (side of the road) as they were supposed to.”

As the suspect approached a stretch of highway between highways 88 and 89 west of Bradford, he again pulled to the side of the road.

“He had pulled over and officers thought he was about to give up,” Greenaway said. “The suspect fired at them as they got out of their vehicle.”

The suspect had fired at the same two detectives who were shot at earlier. Greenaway said one of them fired back, but nobody on either side was struck by any bullets.

As OPP officers, including a police helicopter, joined the chase, the suspect continued north until he reached Orillia, south of the exit onto Highway 11.

Greenaway said that an OPP cruiser came into contact with the suspect’s Civic, and about one kilometer down the highway other officers slid a spike belt across the roadway, which the suspect appeared to dodge.

At about the same time an OPP SUV in close pursuit struck the rear of a civilian pickup truck and then struck the centre railings twice, suffering significant damage.

The suspect then stopped his vehicle near Memorial Avenue, and fled on foot into a nearby ravine.

Despite dodging it, Greenaway said the deployment of a spike strip across the highway was “instrumental” in bringing the chase to a close.

“He did go down a slight ravine where he left a firearm and he fled across the highway. At that point the OPP helicopter was in the air and did spot the individual as he crossed the northbound lanes of Highway 11 into the southbound lanes,” OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said.

The man was taken into custody a short time later. He knelt with his hands behind his back, shirtless, with his hair long and unkempt, as officers approached and handcuffed him.

Greenaway, who was at the scene, described the suspect as “angry and belligerent.”

“There was absolutely no remorse,” Greenaway said.

Leon said the suspect was allegedly spitting at officers as they detained him, prompting them to place a “spit shield” over his mouth.

Leon confirmed to CP24 that officers did locate a firearm in the area where the suspect was arrested. The firearm was found by an OPP canine officer.

“The issue with respect to public safety is no longer,” Leon said.

The suspect has been transported to 31 Division and the investigation is ongoing.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Kristian Jarvis of Toronto. Const. Victor Kwong said Jarvis is known to police.

Greenaway would not say what charges he would face, only suggesting there was a “cascade” of offences relevant to the investigation, based on the numerous alleged incidents and the level of criminality involved.

No officers or civilians were injured during the police pursuit.

"It's never a good day when people are shooting at my officers so I’m a little bit concerned about the gunplay," Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said at the scene of the Black Creek shooting and carjacking on Wednesday.

Toronto police are asking anyone whose vehicle was damaged or shot at by the suspect on Highway 400 to call the OPP.

Greenaway said the two detectives who were shot at twice were being offered any available counselling or other forms of assistance, and were “doing very well.”

Anyone involved in the incident is also asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3100.