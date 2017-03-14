

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have identified a suspect in a violent sexual assault that occurred in midtown Toronto a year-and-a-half ago.

The sexual assault occurred in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2015.

Police say that the victim, a then 28-year-old woman, stepped off a northbound TTC bus and was subsequently approached from behind by the suspect.

Police say a violent struggle then ensued, during which time the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. He then fled the scene in a northerly direction.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police identified the suspect as then-23 year old Gagan Verma.

Verma is described as five-foot-nine to five-foot-eleven, brown with a medium complexion, a skinny build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a tan waist-length jacket.

Police had previously released surveillance camera images of a suspect and appealed to the public for information.