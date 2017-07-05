Police ID suspect in Woodbridge café explosion, second person sought
A explosion blew out the side of a cafe in Vaughan on June 29, 2017.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 2:58PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 5, 2017 3:25PM EDT
Police have identified a Toronto man charged with arson in relation to an explosion that brought down a large wall at a Woodbridge café last month.
Emergency crews were called to Caffe Corretto at 120 Winges Road, near Highway 7 and Weston Road at 5:22 a.m. on June 29.
They arrived to find several sections of the brick wall of the structure had completely collapsed, and found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries outside in the parking lot.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment and arrested.
Investigators say they are also seeking a second suspect in relation to the explosion.
A suspect identified as Juan Eduardo Munoz, 33, is facing charges of arson, public mischief and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
He is expected to appear in court in Newmarket on Wednesday.
Anyone with video footage of the explosion who has not yet contacted police is urged to come forward.