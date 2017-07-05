

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have identified a Toronto man charged with arson in relation to an explosion that brought down a large wall at a Woodbridge café last month.

Emergency crews were called to Caffe Corretto at 120 Winges Road, near Highway 7 and Weston Road at 5:22 a.m. on June 29.

They arrived to find several sections of the brick wall of the structure had completely collapsed, and found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries outside in the parking lot.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and arrested.

Investigators say they are also seeking a second suspect in relation to the explosion.

A suspect identified as Juan Eduardo Munoz, 33, is facing charges of arson, public mischief and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He is expected to appear in court in Newmarket on Wednesday.

Anyone with video footage of the explosion who has not yet contacted police is urged to come forward.