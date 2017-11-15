

Joshua Freeman and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a man who they believe was an accessory to a Weston stabbing that left a 54-year-old man from Angus, Ont. dead on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Weston Road near Lawrence Avenue after a stabbing took place outside of a Shopper’s Drug Mart shortly before noon.

Police said the stabbing occurred after an altercation took place inside and outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the pharmacy.

David Blacquiere was found in critical condition at the scene by officers. He was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run, but died there a short time later.

While police have not identified a suspect in the actual stabbing, Det. Robert North said they have identified a man wanted for allegedly assisting the assailant in fleeing the scene.

Demetrius McFarquhar is wanted on charges of accessory after the fact of murder, attempting to obstruct justice and failing to comply with his recognizance.

“We are alleging in the charges against McFarquhar that he assisted our offender in fleeing the scene of a homicide at 1995 Weston Road,” North at a news conference on Wednesday evening. “As well, he assisted him in fleeing a secondary scene which we located as 2222 Weston Road.”

“We are not alleging that McFarquhar is our stabber.”

Police have described the main suspect as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s. He stands around five-foot-eleven, with a slim build and long curly hair. He was wearing all black clothing and a black toque.

North said it is not known if the suspects and victim were known to each other prior to the incident.

Police said if any members of the public locate McFarquhar they are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.