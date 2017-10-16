Police ID victim of fatal Hamilton shooting
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 7:34AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 16, 2017 8:39PM EDT
Police have identified the 37-year-old woman who was shot and killed early Monday morning in Hamilton.
The incident occurred in the area of Barton Street and Sherman Avenue at around 3:45 a.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the female victim with gunshot injuries.
She has been identified by police as Hamilton-resident Nicole Dragasic.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects but say it appears to be a targeted shooting.
The deadly shooting is Hamilton’s seventh homicide of 2017.
Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 905-546-4921.