

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have identified the 37-year-old woman who was shot and killed early Monday morning in Hamilton.

The incident occurred in the area of Barton Street and Sherman Avenue at around 3:45 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the female victim with gunshot injuries.

She has been identified by police as Hamilton-resident Nicole Dragasic.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects but say it appears to be a targeted shooting.

The deadly shooting is Hamilton’s seventh homicide of 2017.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 905-546-4921.