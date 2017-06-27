

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police have identified the three victims killed in a crash in Mississauga on Sunday night.

The collision occurred on Winston Churchill Boulevard near the QEW at around 11 p.m.

According to police, the driver of a Mazda 6, later identified as 40-year-old Mississauga resident Canville Roberts, was heading southbound on Winston Churchill Boulevard when he crossed the centre median and struck a silver Mercedes C250 travelling northbound.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two occupants of the Mercedes, identified as five-year-old Ayon Brown and 13-year-old Keziah Edwards-Young, were also killed in the crash.

Brown’s parents were injured in the collision as well. The child’s mother, 25-year-old Lakeisha Edwards-Smith, who is also the sister of Edwards-Young, remains in hospital in critical condition. Brown’s father, 24-year-old Camall Brown-Williams, who was the driver of the Mercedes, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The seven-year-old god-daughter of Edwards-Smith is also receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre following the collision.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage of the crash to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710.