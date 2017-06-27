Police identify 3 victims killed in head-on crash in Mississauga
A Grade 7 student Keziah Edwards-Young at Erin Mills Public School was among two children and an adult killed in a "devastating" Mississauga crash late Sunday night, the school's principal says. (Facebook)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 6:45AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 27, 2017 6:46AM EDT
Peel police have identified the three victims killed in a crash in Mississauga on Sunday night.
The collision occurred on Winston Churchill Boulevard near the QEW at around 11 p.m.
According to police, the driver of a Mazda 6, later identified as 40-year-old Mississauga resident Canville Roberts, was heading southbound on Winston Churchill Boulevard when he crossed the centre median and struck a silver Mercedes C250 travelling northbound.
Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two occupants of the Mercedes, identified as five-year-old Ayon Brown and 13-year-old Keziah Edwards-Young, were also killed in the crash.
Brown’s parents were injured in the collision as well. The child’s mother, 25-year-old Lakeisha Edwards-Smith, who is also the sister of Edwards-Young, remains in hospital in critical condition. Brown’s father, 24-year-old Camall Brown-Williams, who was the driver of the Mercedes, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The seven-year-old god-daughter of Edwards-Smith is also receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre following the collision.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage of the crash to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710.