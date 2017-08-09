

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they have identified a 77-year-old woman accused of slapping an eight-year-old girl inside an Oakville grocery store on Tuesday morning.

Halton Regional Police say that at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, a mother was shopping in a No Frills grocery store at 125 Cross Avenue, north of the Oakville GO station.

Investigators say an unknown female suspect slapped the mother’s eight-year-old daughter.

The girl’s mother then confronted the woman who quickly left the store.

A surveillance camera image of the woman was released to the public on Wednesday morning. Later the same day, police said the woman had been identified with the public’s assistance.

However, the woman’s name has not been publicly released.

In a news release issued on Wednesday night, police said the woman was cautioned for the incident due to her “diminished capabilities.”

As well, police said the victim did not suffer any injuries as a result of the incident.