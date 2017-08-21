

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man found dead outside a downtown Toronto restaurant over the weekend has been identified.

The man was identified by police on Monday as Toronto-resident Khadr Mohamed.

Mohamed’s body was found by an employee on the restaurant’s patio, the owner of the business said.

Homicide detectives were called to the building on Lippincott Street, in the area of Bathurst and College streets, at around 8 a.m. Sunday after people said they heard gunshots.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers confirmed the man was deceased.

Police initially ruled the death as “suspicious” but later confirmed that it would be treated as a homicide.

According to investigators, a post-mortem examination of his body showed that the cause of death was a “penetrating gunshot wound” to his torso.

Officers have not laid any charges in connection with this incident and have not provided a description for any possible suspects.

Police say they are asking for the public’s assistance identifying any suspects involved. Anyone who lives, or may have been, in the area, who may have video or heard anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact investigators.