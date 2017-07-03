

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a man who was killed in a hail of gunfire from a passing vehicle in Regent Park Sunday night.

Lemard Champagnie, 30, was walking north on Regent Street towards Cole Street at around 9:10 p.m. last night when a black SUV going in the same direction pulled alongside him, Det. Andy Singh told reporters Monday.

As the SUV passed by, it slowed and more than one occupant of the vehicle opened fire, striking Champagnie multiple times.

Another victim was also fired at, but managed to dodge inside a nearby home to escape the gunfire and was uninjured, Singh said.

The vehicle then proceeded eastbound on Cole Street before turning south on Sackville Street.

Singh told reporters that while police are reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence to try and piece together the shooting, they are still looking to speak with more people who may have witnessed the events.

“We’ve spoken to many people and we’ve been reviewing video surveillance from the area, however we believe there were a lot more people who were in the vicinity due to the timing, due to nice weather,” Singh said. “It was Canada Day weekend and a lot of people were off and due to this being a densely populated area with high-rise buildings, we think there might have been a lot of people on their balconies who might have seen the events transpire. So we’re urging those people to come forward.”

The shooting is believed to have been targeted however Champagnie was not known to police, Singh said. He added police are still trying to clarify the relationship between Champagnie and the victim who escaped injury.

While stray bullets hit some homes, Singh said none penetrated the inside of the buildings and it was lucky that no one else was hurt.

“Anytime there’s a shooting and someone gets injured, the background is always in play and we’re fortunate no one got injured,” Singh said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).