

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have identified a man shot and killed in an Oshawa apartment building on Wednesday as 18-year-old Darius Thorne.

Thorne was found suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment hallway on Quebec Street, near Gibb Street, at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not yet released any information about possible suspects but investigators say they do not believe this incident was “random.”

In a news release issued Thursday, police say they are awaiting the results of a post-mortem exam, which is expected to be conducted Friday.