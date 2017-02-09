Police identify man gunned down in hallway of Oshawa apartment building
A victim is seen on a stretcher following a shooting in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon. (Colin Williamson)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 11:33AM EST
Police have identified a man shot and killed in an Oshawa apartment building on Wednesday as 18-year-old Darius Thorne.
Thorne was found suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment hallway on Quebec Street, near Gibb Street, at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police have not yet released any information about possible suspects but investigators say they do not believe this incident was “random.”
In a news release issued Thursday, police say they are awaiting the results of a post-mortem exam, which is expected to be conducted Friday.