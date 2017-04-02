

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Hamilton police have identified a man who they say was murdered in the city on Saturday.

Police said they found the man in life-threatening condition after they responded to a disturbance at the apartment where he lived in the area of Parkdale Avenue North and Brittannia Avenue on April 1.

The man, identified by police Sunday as 40-year-old Melvin Jn’marie of Hamilton, was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police have said they believe the attack was targeted and that there is no concern for public safety.

“There is every indication that the suspect was an acquaintance of the victim and that this started as a minor altercation that quickly escalated,” Hamilton police said in a news release Sunday.

An autopsy has been conducted and Jn’marie’s family has been notified, police said.

The death marks Hamilton’s first homicide of 2017.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect, but they have not provided a description so far.