

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have identified the man shot and killed in North Etobicoke on Saturday night as 34-year-old Awad Hurre.

According to police, Hurre was walking to his residence in the area of Arcot Boulevard and Tandridge Crescent, near Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive, shortly before 9 p.m. when he was shot.

Police confirm that the 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released detailed suspect descriptions but say they are searching for four people who fled the area in a silver-coloured vehicle.

Investigators also said they believe Hurre was “targeted.”

Members of the forensic identification services unit remain at the scene this morning.