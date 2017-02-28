

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have identified a man stabbed to death in Richmond Hill last night as a 20-year-old man from East Gwillimbury.

Police were called to Redstone Road, near Leslie Street and Elgin Mills Road, at around 9:40 p.m. Monday night. When officers arrived on scene, they located an injured man lying on the roadway beside a black Volkswagen Jetta.

The man, who has been identified by police as Guildod Amini-Kouchesfahani, had sustained stab wounds and was rushed to hospital without vital signs. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Const. Andy Pattenden said they have not yet determined the exact location of the stabbing.

Pattenden also said investigators are not sure what the victim was doing in Richmond Hill Monday night.

"We are looking for any information at all. Our investigators are trying to figure why he was in this area, what connection there is at all to the vehicle. Anything," he said.

York Regional Police's forensic identification unit is currently processing the scene and roads in the area are expected to be shut down for several hours Tuesday.

"Right now we are really seeking any witnesses, anyone in this area last night before (9 p.m.), around (9 p.m.) or leading up to the time when we were called around 9:40 that might have had any dash cam in their vehicle that was recording," Pattenden added.

“This is a residential neighbourhood. If anyone saw or heard anything, please come forward and contact our investigators right away."