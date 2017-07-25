

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that took place in Malvern Sunday evening.

Shots rang out in broad daylight in the area of Epringham Drive and McLevin Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. on July 23.

Crews arrived at the scene to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a news release Tuesday, police identified the victim as Demal Graham, 25, of Toronto.

According to a Gofundme page set up by family friend Karen Clarke to support Graham’s family, he was a young father who was active in his community.

“Demal was a devoted father, son and brother and an active member of the Malvern Community, who never missed an opportunity to run a joke with a neighbor or help a friend,” Clarke wrote on the page.

She said Graham was a talented music producer who had recently received a grant to develop an after-school music program for youth.

According to Clarke, the young man was gunned down in the driveway of his childhood home as his daughter played outside.

Investigators have said that they are looking for a suspect described as a brown man in his mid-20s, with some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and was seen speeding away on McLevin Avenue in a light-coloured, four-door sedan.

Neighbours said they heard the sound of a man and woman arguing prior to the shooting, however police have not commented on a possible motive for the killing.

The shooting happened just blocks away from another deadly shooting at a backyard barbecue that left two other men dead earlier that day.