

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say the victim of last night’s deadly shooting in Regent Park was an 18-year-old man who lived in the neighbourhood.

Speaking to CP24 Tuesday, Det.-Sgt. Joyce Schertzer said officers were called to the area of Gerrard and Sumach streets at around 9:30 p.m. Monday after multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When police arrived on scene, they found one male victim, who has now been identified as 18-year-old Ali Rizeig, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released a detailed suspect description but previously said that one person was seen fleeing the scene in what appeared to be a dark-coloured SUV.

The victim, Schertzer said, lived at a residence on Gerrard Street.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact investigators.

“We are asking anyone in the area of Sumach and Gerrard or even extending neighbourhoods, if they have any cameras on their residence, if they have any car-mounted cameras, we are looking for a time span of between anywhere from 7 p.m. to about 10 p.m.,” Schertzer said.

The shooting occurred just hours after another man was killed in a daylight shooting near Adelaide and George streets.

When asked if there could be a connection between the two homicides, Schertzer said she has not found anything to indicate that the two cases are linked.

“I can’t speak to the other homicide. They have a very competent detective-sergeant in charge of that team and they are working diligently and vigilantly and they are following the evidence wherever it leads them,” she said.

“If it so happens they cross paths, then we’ll get together but so far there is nothing to indicate that to me thus far.”