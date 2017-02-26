

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that took place in Thorncliffe Park yesterday as a 25-year-old Toronto man.

Shoaib Asakzai was found in the parking lot of a highrise on Thorncliffe Park Drive after shots rang out at around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 25. He was rushed to a trauma centre where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).