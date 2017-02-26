Police identify victim of deadly Thorncliffe Park shooting
Police investigate a fatal shooting on Thorncliffe Park Drive Saturday February 25, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 3:34PM EST
Toronto police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that took place in Thorncliffe Park yesterday as a 25-year-old Toronto man.
Shoaib Asakzai was found in the parking lot of a highrise on Thorncliffe Park Drive after shots rang out at around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 25. He was rushed to a trauma centre where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.
No arrests have been made in the case so far.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).